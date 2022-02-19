Blacktown City's Young Citizen of the Year finalist Raiyan Rahman, a talented year 7 student, wants to be a tech entrepreneur

SBS Bangla speaks to Raiyan and his father Rubel Rahman.





Raiyan's father, Mr. Rubel Rahman, who is also an IT expert, says Raiyan had a lot of interest in game-based coding programme when he was five, and eventually he mastered the technology.





Regarding the Blacktown City award, Raiyan says, "I think the council chose me for the award because I have educated many kids, won a grant from VR Events Australia and I got a scholarship for my high school studies at Northholm Grammar in Sydney." Blacktown City young citizen award finalist Year 7 student Raiyan Rahman wants to be a tech entreprenuer. Source: Rubel Rahman Raiyan has completed a number of projects so far. He runs couple of YouTube channels to teach maths and coding, which are: Raiyan’s Coding Hub, and The Mathnician.





"Interestingly, I had trouble learning my times tables when I was 5 years old, so I made a program to help learn the timetable as well."





"I also made a website on React myself called themathnician.com.au which teaches kids Calculus and other types of maths," says Raiyan.





"I also made an AI Face Detection System, which helps humans to recognise facial expressions. For instance, if you are happy and look at my Face Detection System, it will tell you that you are happy. In other words, it can recognise most common human emotions like sadness, happiness, surprise etc".

In replying a question of why does he value education so much and what made him interested in Coding and STEM Education, Raiyan says, "To answer this question, I would love to go back to my family history and tell how this is relevant to my achievements so far. My great-grandfather used to be a farmer but had a lot of appreciation for education. He literally struggled to provide education to all his children but eventually he educated everyone against all the odds."





"My grandfather was forced out of the education system because his family was not able to pay his tuition fees for his SSC, but my grandfather never gave up. During the night, my grandfather, as a child, used to trade in the market in the village, but in the daytime, he used to go to school. As a child, my grandfather funded his own education. He eventually became a scientist in one of the prestigious government Research Institutes in Bangladesh," says Raiyan. Blacktown City young citizen award finalist Year 7 student Raiyan Rahman with his parents. Source: Rubel Rahman His mother Mrs. Rahman, who is also a computer engineer, provided basic coding education when he was a child.





"I think education and science is in the make-up of my DNA and I got very interested in both from a very early age."





When asked what his goal in the future, assertive Raiyan says, "I would like to be a Tech entrepreneur by being an AI Developer. I would like to help and benefit the community more and advance the futuristic society we will be living in."

Regarding the technologies like Crypto currency and NFTs he believes these will shape our future.





"In my eyes crypto is the same as normal currency that can be converted into other currencies. The only difference is that all the crypto is stored on the blockchain and the transactions using crypto are irreversible. I think crypto will change the future by making high speed transactions but this will mean it is more vulnerable to hackers."





"NFT stands for Non-Fungible Token which means it cannot be copied because there is a special piece of code inside the image. Making them one of a kind and very expensive. You can buy NFTs with crypto. NFTs will also revolutionise the world because sometimes buying an NFT can give a right to a piece of land in the metaverse which is a virtual work made in 3D graphics. This land can be as useful and attractive as a real piece of land. you can build a beautiful house, creek or a garden. This will change the world as we see around us these days," says Raiyan.





To listen to the whole conversation please click the link above.





