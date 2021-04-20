Young Canberra Citizen of the Year Award winner Jahin Tanvir wants to continue serving the community

Jahin Tanvir is seen with Ms Yvette Berry, ACT Minister for Education and Senior Bangladeshi community member Kamrul Chowdhury Source: Jahin Tanvir

Jahin Tanvir, a second generation Bangladeshi immigrant, received the 'Young Canberra Citizen of the Year Award' in the Community Services category. Associated with a number of youth organizations, the young man continues to work to address youth issues in the wider Australian community.

20-year-old Jahin Tanvir wins the award in the community service category as a youth leader in Canberra. Jahin was nominated as one of Australia’s ten young leaders before winning the award.
Jahin Tanvir Source: Jahin Tanvir

Mr Jahin Tanvir represents various youth organisations including the Consumer Health Forum, which helps in raising the health awareness of the youth and making the healthcare system of the youth better run.

He is a volunteer at the Health and Youth Commission, where he sets out research agendas for adolescents.

Jahin Tanvir speaks to SBS Bangla about his involved in various youth works. 

