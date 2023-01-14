এসবিএস বাংলা

'Sir Peter Elcas: The Mindral Death' - Teenage student Zaydan's first fantasy novel published on Amazon

The story of 'Sir Peter Elcas: The Mindral Death' is set up in a land where sorcery hasn’t been seen in years, a young knight wakes with the ability to do magic. Credit: Amazon/ Jahan Hassan

Published 14 January 2023 at 4:41pm
By Shahan Alam
Available in other languages

Talented teenage school student Zaydan Hassan has recently written and published a 500-page fantasy novel titled 'Sir Peter Elcas: The Mindral Death'. Zaydan self-published his novel on Amazon through Kindle Direct Publishing. From a young age, Yadan has a habit of reading books – especially the Harry Potter series, which he has read many times. Zaydan speaks to SBS Bangla about his writing journey.

Zaydan Hassan is a fifteen years old aspiring writer, who very recently has written and published a 500 page fantasy novel titled “Sir Peter Elcas: The Mindral Death”. Credit: Jahan Hassan
Click on the audio player above to listen to Zaydan Hassan's conversation.

Listen to SBS Bangla programs on the radio, on the SBS Bangla Radio app and on our website, every Monday and Saturday from 6pm to 7pm. You can also listen to the recorded radio program even after the live broadcast, visit: 
https://www.sbs.com.au/language/bangla/program


