Meet the young writer: Only 16 and self-published his first novel already

Ihram’s novel is called ‘Before I Die’. He didn’t just stop after writing the novel. Instead, Ihram has taken the initiative to self-publish it as a book using a widely distributed print-on-demand service.



Book Cover: Before I Die by Ihram Muzayen. Credit: Monalisa Chawdhury In an interview with SBS Bangla, Ihram said that he writes, keeping in mind the young people of his age who go through loneliness and difficult times.



He wants them to know that they are not alone in their journey. This is how he wants to reach out to his readers through his writing.





Currently studying in Year 11, Ihram is preparing to take the IB exam next year.





He has received numerous awards regularly for his outstanding results in school. However, another recently won award has become more significant to him.



Margaret Campbell Award. Credit: Monalisa Chawdhury The Wyndham City Council Library organises the ‘Imagination Creation Writing Competition’ every year. Those under the age of 18 in Victoria can submit writings to this contest.





Ihram’s poem ‘The Day of Orange’ won the ‘Margaret Campbell Award’ this year.



Receiving the Margaret Campbell award. Credit: Monalisa Chawdhury He loves to read all kinds of books but enjoys reading thrillers the most. Dan Brown is one of his favourite writers.





His parents encourage him to engage in literature, so as his schoolteachers.





Ihram’s message to the young writers is to write whatever comes to their mind.





He says, “If you are concerned about who will read your work or what they might think, you won’t be able to write freely. It is critical to express your thoughts honestly to the world, whatever they might be.”





Click on the audio-player to listen to the complete podcast in Bangla.





Listen to our radio program every Monday and Saturday from 6 pm to 7 pm (AEST) on SBS Radio app, our website and on radio.



