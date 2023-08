消费者在生活成本危机中减少外出就餐 Coles的利润激增

Shoppers walk past at a Coles supermarket in Canberra, Wednesday, August 18, 2021. Supermarket chain Coles has declared a record final dividend for the 2021 financial year, with profit and earnings rising slightly during the 12 months to June 30. The company’s revenue rose $38.9 billion while EBIT firmed 6.3 per cent to $1.87 billion and profit advanced 2.8 per cent to $1 billion. (AAP Image/Lukas Coch) NO ARCHIVING Source: AAP / Lukas Coch