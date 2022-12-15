SBS 普通话电台

中国新冠病例激增 医院面临巨大压力

SBS 普通话电台

China Faces Surge in Cases After Loosening Zero COVID Measures

BEIJING, CHINA - DECEMBER 11: People line up outside a fever clinic at a hospital in the morning on December 11, 2022 in Beijing, China. As part of a 10 point directive, Chinas government announced Wednesday that people with COVID-19 who have mild or no symptoms will be permitted to quarantine at home instead of at a government facility, testings requirements are reduced, people are permitted to buy over the counter medications, and local officials can no longer lock down entire neighbourhoods or cities, a major shift in its zero COVID policy. (Photo by Kevin Frayer/Getty Images) Credit: Kevin Frayer/Getty Images

Published 15 December 2022 at 7:12pm
By Stephen McDonnell (BBC)
Source: SBS

随着冠状病毒的迅速传播，中国医院承受着巨大的压力。此前中国政府决定放弃其新冠清零政策。

由于人手短缺，感染病毒的医生和护士被告知还是要上班，令病毒在本已拥挤的医院病房中进一步传播。

但是，越来越多的消息表明，居家康复可能是一个安全的选择。

SBS致力于用60种语言报道最新的COVID-19新闻和信息，详情请前往：sbs.com.au/coronavirus。

