澳年度词汇揭晓：茶色、单身汉的手提袋是什么意思？

A volunteer hands out "how to vote cards" as voters walk past billboards of Independent candidate Zali Steggall outside a polling booth in her electorate of Warringah in Sydney, Australia on May 17, 2022. Australia's government, considered a laggard on combating climate change, faces a new threat in the form of highly-organized and well-funded independent election candidates who demand deeper cuts on greenhouse gas emissions. (AP Photo/Mark Baker) Source: AP / Mark Baker/AP