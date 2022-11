【世界盃】美國足協將伊朗國旗改圖 聲援伊朗女權示威

A female fan of Iran support the team during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group B match between Wales and Iran at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium on November 25, 2022 in Doha, Qatar. Ahead of Tuesday's match between Iran and the US, the US National Men's Team removed the Islamic emblems from Iran's flag on its social media accounts, only to delete the posts after receiving numerous complaints. Source: Getty / (Photo by Marvin Ibo Guengoer - GES Sportfoto/Getty Images)