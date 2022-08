傳奇時尚設計師三宅一生病逝 醫生拆解肝癌症狀

This photo shows Issey Miyake at the National Art Center in Tokyo on March 15, 2016. Miyake, who built one of Japan’s biggest fashion brands and was known for his boldly sculpted, signature pleated pieces, has died. He was 84. Miyake died Aug. 5 of liver cancer, Miyake Design Office said Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022. Source: AAP / Kyodo News via AP