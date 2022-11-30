'Be prepared': Emergency services issue joint appeal as summer begins

Highlights Residents urged to get acquainted with the new fire danger rating system

Licensed interstate workers, including plumbers, can work in NSW from today

Thunderstorms are expected in parts of northeast NSW on Sunday

Emergency services are asking communities to prepare a bushfire survival plan, not drive through floodwaters, swim between flags and make their homes fire-safe as summer begins in Australia today.





NSW Rural Fire Service Commissioner Rob Rogers said the recent downpour has led to good grass and crop growth across the state, especially in western parts.





"As the warmer weather sets in, the landscape will dry out, increasing the risk of dangerous and fast-moving grass fires, so I am urging people to know their risk and familiarise themselves with the new fire danger rating system," Commissioner Rogers said.





The new system has been categorised into four levels with clear instructions. These four levels are Moderate, High, Extreme and Catastrophic.



NSW Minister for Emergency Services Steph Cooke said the summer months are notorious for a heightened risk of severe storms.





"We want everyone to have a great summer season, and the way to achieve this is to be prepared, know your risk and look out for each other," she said.





NSW State Emergency Service Commissioner Carlene York asked residents to take extra care while driving in flood-affected areas.





"Please plan ahead. If you come across a flooded road, then stop, turn around and find another way," Commissioner York said.



Marine Rescue NSW Commissioner Stacey Tannos and Surf Life Saving NSW CEO Steve Pearce asked people to swim at patrolled beaches, stay between the red and yellow flags, supervise their children and wear a life jacket if required.





NSW SES asked residents to avoid the low-lying areas along the Murray River at Moama due to moderate flooding.





The Murray River at Echuca is currently at 93.96 metres and falling but may remain above the moderate flood level (93.90 m AHD) on Thursday.





Euabalong residents have been asked to prepare to isolate as the Lachlan River is expected to remain above the major flood level (6.80 m) through to next week.





Similar 'watch and act' warnings are in place across inland NSW.





Thunderstorms are likely to hit parts of northeast NSW on Sunday and Monday.



From today, licensed interstate workers, including plumbers, gasfitters, architects, surveyors, driving instructors and bus drivers, can work in NSW.





The NSW government believe it will fast-track repairs of homes, businesses and schools damaged by natural disasters.





If you are in a life-threatening emergency, call Triple Zero (000). Call the NSW SES on 132 500 and Victoria Emergency Services on 1800 226 226 if you have experienced damage from storms, wind, hail or a fallen tree and if a tree branch is threatening your property or a person's safety.





To access this information in other languages, call the Translating and Interpreting Service on 131 450 (freecall) and ask them to call VicEmergency Hotline.



