COVID infection rate may be slowing, but the risk continues

Highlights The rate of infection may be slowing

But the risk of infection continue

Victorian voters with COVID-19 will be able to cast their votes at a drive-through site

In New South Wales this week, 27,750 people were diagnosed with COVID-19, an increase of 17.6% from the previous week. PCR testing for COVID-19 also increased by 16.8%.





While in Victoria, 22,281 new cases were recorded, an increase of 9.5 per cent from the previous reporting period. However, the number of death in the state increased from 46 last week to 68 this week.



NSW Health says although number of cases and PCR tests continue to increase, the rate seems to be slowing.





“This is consistent with the national trend,” says NSW Health





Deputy Chief Medical Officer Professor Michael Kidd, who spoke to SBS earlier this week warned that even as the numbers decline, the country will still see significant numbers being infected each day.





“The risk of being infected still continues,” says Prof Kidd.





COVID infections will last beyond New Year, he adds.



You will need to provide evidence of either a positive rapid antigen test (RAT) or text from the Department of Health confirming a positive PCR test.



According to ABC, COVID infections are rising in aged care homes in Western Australia, with numbers tripling in the last two months.





Keep a mask handy all the time so that you can wear them in crowded indoor areas, like lifts, on public transport and in other high-traffic areas. Consider wearing them if you are visiting high risk settings or people who have higher risk of severe disease if infected.





In New South Wales masks must be worn in all hospital areas.



The number of new global COVID cases decreased by 5 per cent this week compared with the previous reporting period. The number of weekly deaths also decreased by 13 per cent, according to WHO’s weekly epidemiological update.





Japan, the Republic of Korea, the US, France, and China reported the highest global COVID-19 cases at the country level.





China has recorded its largest COVID outbreak in 6 months, with localised lockdown in place.





Find a Long COVID clinic





Find a COVID-19 testing clinic





Register your RAT results here, if you're positive





Before you head overseas, check the latest travel requirements and advisories



Here is some help understanding COVID-19 jargon in your language

