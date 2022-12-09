Second cruise ship with COVID-19 outbreak docks in Sydney; fourth wave may peak next week

Highlights Dr Kerry Chant says the number of new cases will start declining from next week in NSW

Moderna begins constructing its mRNA vaccine facility in Melbourne

Global COVID-19 deaths decline by 15 per cent last week: WHO

Weekly COVID-19 cases continue to rise across Australian states and territories, but authorities believe the fourth wave could peak before Christmas.





On Friday, New South Wales reported 40,194 new cases and Victoria 27,790 - a six per cent and a three per cent rise, respectively, over the past week.





NSW Chief Health Officer Dr Kerry Chant said a peak is expected next week, and cases will decline.



A cruise ship with hundreds of suspected COVID cases docked in Sydney Friday morning.





The Celebrity Eclipse carried nearly 3000 passengers and arrived in Sydney after completing a trip to New Zealand.





The ship has been classified as tier 2, which means it has 30-99 positive cases per 1,000 people, and staff or resources are impacted.



COVID-19 outbreaks onboard cruise ships docked or arriving in Sydney. Credit: NSW Government On Thursday, another cruise ship Majestic Princess docked in Sydney with a tier 2 classification.





Two more ships are expected to arrive in Sydney later in the day with positive cases on board. However, the outbreak level is estimated to be low on both ships.



NSW Health claimed the performance of the state's public hospitals is improving despite COVID-19 and other challenges.





It said 65.6 per cent of patients started their treatment on time, and more than seven in 10 patients (74.8 per cent) were transferred from ambulance to ED staff within the 30-minute target.



Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on Monday announced he was COVID-19 positive.





Mr Albanese is currently in isolation. Australian states and territories ended mandated COVID isolation on 14 October.





The National Cabinet is expected to discuss the fourth COVID-19 wave and the country's preparedness today.





Moderna has begun constructing its mRNA facility in Melbourne's southeast. The facility can produce up to 100 million doses annually.





Federal Health Minister Mark Butler said the new facility and mRNA technology would help Australia with its pandemic preparedness for the future and other diseases like cardiovascular and respiratory.



China has begun rolling back some of its strictest COVID restrictions following public protests against its zero-COVID policy. Residents can now isolate at home than in quarantine camps.





The number of new weekly global deaths decreased by 17 per cent last week compared to the week before, the World Health Organization said.





Over 7,800 new fatalities were reported between 28 November to 4 December.





The US, Japan, Brazil, Italy and France reported the highest number of new weekly cases at the country level.





Find a Long COVID clinic





Find a COVID-19 testing clinic



