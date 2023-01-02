How Australia plans to fight COVID in 2023

The federal government has announced it will transition to managing COVID-19 like other respiratory viruses and move away from "bespoke arrangements" into 2023.





But it will continue to provide free COVID-19 vaccinations and secure better vaccines in future.





Its national communications campaigns will encourage booster uptakes, advise residents on dealing with new variants and future waves, and increase awareness about COVID-19 treatments.





A 2023 winter preparedness campaign will help in managing coronavirus, influenza and other respiratory viruses.





People with COVID-19





Australians testing positive for COVID-19 can continue to call the national hotline 'Healthdirect Living with COVID service' (1800 020 080) to manage their symptoms at home.





Medicare-eligible residents will continue to access telehealth (video and phone) services for a range of (out of hospital) consultations that can also be provided in person.



The federal government, however, will wind down GP-led respiratory clinics from March 2023.





The federal government established these clinics with local GPs in March 2020 to assess, test and manage people with respiratory tract infection symptoms.





The government said these clinics can be reactivated as required to treat all respiratory illnesses and "remove infectious patients and pressure from other parts of the health system."





COVID testing





The government has decided to align COVID-19 testing requirements with other respiratory illnesses over the next 12 months.





"Testing for COVID-19 will no longer be a surveillance tool but will be more targeted and used to ensure quick access to antiviral treatments," the government noted in National COVID-19 Health Management Plan for 2023 .



From 1 January 2023, Australians require a referral from a medical or nurse practitioner for a Medicare-funded PCR test.





Low-risk individuals are not required or recommended to have a PCR test.





However, they are advised to take a Rapid Antigen Test if they have respiratory and other COVID-19 symptoms. They should seek a GP referral if their RAT is negative and their symptoms persist.



Those at higher risk of severe COVID-19 will be prioritised for PCR testing and primary care services. Department of Health and Aged Care

Those in this category include older Australians, First Nations people, people with disability, people from culturally and linguistically diverse communities, people living in remote communities, people with complex underlying health conditions and the immunocompromised.





Individuals can access a PCR test without a referral at state and territory testing clinics, hospitals and GP-led respiratory clinics. However, there's a fear that people might be turned away because of the low risk.





Establishing an Australian Centre for Disease Control (CDC)





The federal government intends to set up Australia's Centre for Disease Control, similar to CDC in the United States.





"Establishing an Australian Centre for Disease Control (CDC) will help to leverage the lessons from COVID-19 and prepare Australia for future pandemics and other public health challenges," it said.





"This process is underway, with preparatory work funded in October Budget."



Australian Medical Association Professor Stephen Robson called CDC to be independent.



The CDC must have the confidence and the funding structure to act in the public interest and not in the political interests of the day

"The advice released by the CDC to the public and medical community must be evidence-based, transparent and independent from all political and external influences," he added.





Mental health support





Federal Health Minister Mark Butler recently announced that the government will reduce the number of subsidised psychology sessions from 20 to 10 from 1 January.





He said Australians used five sessions on average in 2021 as the previous system had flaws.







The federal government said it will provide all Australians with additional digital mental health services.





"This will ensure that critical free and low-cost services can continue to meet ongoing increased demand from the community."





Long COVID research





Australia is expected to release a long COVID strategy next year upon completion of a parliamentary inquiry and ongoing research.





"An important aspect of Australia's COVID-19 recovery will be the management of long COVID.



The federal government, however, has ceased funding the National Clinical Evidence Taskforce beyond 31 December.





The Taskforce, which has 35 member organisations, was set up as a temporary advisory body at the start of the pandemic to provide treatment guidelines.





The government has also ended its 50:50 cost sharing agreement for COVID admissions with states and territory governments.



