COVID-19 cases continue to rise across Australia but may peak before Christmas

The number of new weekly cases continues to rise across Australian states and territories.





New South Wales reported a 20 per cent increase with 37,796 new COVID cases on Friday.





Victoria reported a 21 per cent rise with 26,971 new cases.





Epidemiologists, however, are optimistic that the current or fourth wave could peak before Christmas in the country.



Peter Doherty Institute for Infection and Immunity in Melbourne has backed the use of the antiviral drug Lagevrio in residents aged 70 and over.





Lagevrio is no longer prescribed in the UK and other countries.





The Institute said its drug analysis, which is yet to be peer-reviewed, showed Lagevrio reduced 30 per cent hospitalisation or death risk residents over 70.





Pfizer's Paxlovid remains the leading antiviral pill as it lowers 89 per cent risk of hospitalisation and death in people with COVID.



The latest data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics showed 13,021 people have died with or from COVID-19 till 31 October.





Of the 13,021 deaths, 10,620 (81.6 per cent) were from COVID. The remaining 2,401 deaths were due to other causes but these people had coronavirus.





Five people were taken to hospital after a 4000-passenger cruise ship returned to Melbourne on Thursday.





Authorities are yet to reveal the total number of people who contracted COVID-19 onboard the Grand Princess.



The NSW government has withdrawn 33,121 of the 62,138 fines issued during the 2021 lockdowns.





The announcement came following an argument in NSW Supreme Court that these fines did not adequately describe the alleged offence under the Fines Act.





The state government will refund those who have already paid the fine.





Research co-authored by Victorian Chief Health Officer Professor Brett Sutton claimed more proof that "COVID is a multi-system cluster bomb."



Epidemiologist Stacey Rowe said residents are 15 times more likely to acquire myocarditis (inflammation of the heart) requiring hospitalisations following COVID-19 than before.





Chinese authorities are expected to ease their COVID-19 quarantine restrictions and mass testing in the coming days following protests in major cities, including Beijing, Shanghai and Guangzhou.





The number of new global COVID cases remained stable during the week ending 30 November, the World Health Organization reported in its latest report.





Japan, Korea, the US, France and Italy reported the highest number of weekly COVID cases at the country level.





