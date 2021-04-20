Calls grow to criminalise coercive control in Australia
One woman a week is killed as a result of violence from a current or former partner in Australia. Source: Getty Images/ Antonio Guillem
Anti-domestic violence campaigners are calling for criminalising controlling behaviours that often prove key precursors to physical violence in a relationship. But, multicultural support workers say gaps in legislation and services are failing migrant victims on temporary visas as many feel trapped in abusive relationships due to cultural barriers, but also a lack of immigration pathways and gaps in support services.
