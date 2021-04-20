Calls grow to criminalise coercive control in Australia

Sad teen crying after read phone message

One woman a week is killed as a result of violence from a current or former partner in Australia. Source: Getty Images/ Antonio Guillem

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

Anti-domestic violence campaigners are calling for criminalising controlling behaviours that often prove key precursors to physical violence in a relationship. But, multicultural support workers say gaps in legislation and services are failing migrant victims on temporary visas as many feel trapped in abusive relationships due to cultural barriers, but also a lack of immigration pathways and gaps in support services.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

Australia Day Celebrations In Canberra

How do you prepare for the Australian citizenship test? 

Wan yang couple eii sidaon Long wan picnic taowel long wan park wetem dog blong tufala

City park rules and etiquette in Australia: what's allowed and what's not

NSW Works To Save The Koala As Bushfires, Habitat Loss And Disease Threaten Future Of Australia's Iconic Animal

How to help injured wildlife in Australia

Australia Explained Childcare sicknesses

Managing daycare sickness: tips for new migrants and first-time parents