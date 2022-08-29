Do migrants with previous smallpox infection need a monkeypox vaccine?

Monkeypox Response

A registered nurse prepares a dose of a Monkeypox vaccine. Source: AP / Rick Bowmer/AP

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

Associate Professor and Victoria's deputy chief medical officer Deb Friedman answers all monkeypox disease, diagnosis and vaccine queries. She busts common myths and answers whether people with monkeypox virus need to quarantine.

Call Triple Zero (000) immediately if your symptoms are severe and tell them you may have monkeypox.

Otherwise, residents are advised to self-isolate and immediately call their GP, local sexual health clinic or state health clinic if they have monkeypox symptoms.

NSW Sexual Health Infolink: 1800 451 624

Victoria: 1800 013 952; 03 9257 0100

Queensland: 13 HEALTH (13 43 25 84)

Western Australia: metro callers 61 8 9227 6178, country callers 1800 198 205

South Australia: 1300 883 793, country callers 1800 188 171

Tasmania: 1800 671 738

Australian Capital Territory: (02) 5124 2184

Northern Territory (Royal Darwin Hospital): 8922 8888

HealthDirect Australia: 1800 022 222

Share

Latest podcast episodes

Tri Phan.png

Children are at increased risk of reinfection, reveals new Australian research

Steve Robson.png

Another severe wave could bring us back to square one: Australia's top doctor on ending mandatory isolation

Sanjaya Senanayake.jpg

How effective are new COVID vaccines?

Virus Outbreak-Vaccines-Kids

How safe are COVID-19 vaccines for children?