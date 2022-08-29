Do migrants with previous smallpox infection need a monkeypox vaccine?

Call Triple Zero (000) immediately if your symptoms are severe and tell them you may have monkeypox.





Otherwise, residents are advised to self-isolate and immediately call their GP, local sexual health clinic or state health clinic if they have monkeypox symptoms.





NSW Sexual Health Infolink : 1800 451 624





Victoria : 1800 013 952; 03 9257 0100





Queensland: 13 HEALTH (13 43 25 84)





Western Australia : metro callers 61 8 9227 6178, country callers 1800 198 205





South Australia : 1300 883 793, country callers 1800 188 171





Tasmania: 1800 671 738





Australian Capital Territory: (02) 5124 2184





Northern Territory (Royal Darwin Hospital): 8922 8888



