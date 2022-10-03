How effective are new COVID vaccines?

SBS is committed to providing all COVID-19 updates to Australia’s multicultural and multilingual communities. Stay safe and stay informed by visiting regularly the
Associate Professor Sanjaya Senanayake says the bivalent vaccine should be effective in preventing severe disease and hospitalisation. Credit: Associate Professor Sanjaya Senanayake
Australia has recently approved Moderna's bivalent vaccine that targets the original COVID virus and Omicron's BA.1 subvariant. However, the vaccine can only be used as a booster in individuals aged 18 and over. In an interview with SBS, Associate Professor Sanjaya Senanayake from the Australian National University talks about the updated booster dose and its effectiveness.
Published 3 October 2022 at 1:27pm
Source: SBS
Share