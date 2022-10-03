COVID-19 stories and latest advice

How effective are new COVID vaccines?

Associate Professor Sanjaya Senanayake says the bivalent vaccine should be effective in preventing severe disease and hospitalisation. Credit: Associate Professor Sanjaya Senanayake

Published 3 October 2022 at 1:27pm
Source: SBS

Australia has recently approved Moderna's bivalent vaccine that targets the original COVID virus and Omicron's BA.1 subvariant. However, the vaccine can only be used as a booster in individuals aged 18 and over. In an interview with SBS, Associate Professor Sanjaya Senanayake from the Australian National University talks about the updated booster dose and its effectiveness.

SBS is committed to providing all COVID-19 updates to Australia’s multicultural and multilingual communities. Stay safe and stay informed by visiting regularly the 
SBS Coronavirus portal, with the latest in your language.


