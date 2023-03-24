Finding the right job for your skills and qualifications

architects working on a blueprint

Experts say it's important to get any accreditation or licencing required for the job, and sometimes, taking a step back may be necessary to get started. Source: Pixabay/Pexels

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

A recent report has found that one in four permanent skilled migrants in Australia are working in jobs below their skill level, costing them and the economy hundreds of millions in foregone wages every year. In this segment of Settlement Guide, we look at some practical ways for new migrants to find employment that matches their skill level, qualifications and work experience.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

SG Improving English - letters

Mastering English proficiency: steps to boost your language skills

CANBERRA RECONCILIATION WEEK STOCK

Voice Referendum: What is it and why is Australia having one?

2023-07-31_16-43-26.jpg

'Settlement Guide' is now 'Australia Explained'

Settlement Guide: Cross cultural friendships

Make friends in Australia: the importance of cross-cultural friendships