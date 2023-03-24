Finding the right job for your skills and qualifications
Experts say it's important to get any accreditation or licencing required for the job, and sometimes, taking a step back may be necessary to get started. Source: Pixabay/Pexels
A recent report has found that one in four permanent skilled migrants in Australia are working in jobs below their skill level, costing them and the economy hundreds of millions in foregone wages every year. In this segment of Settlement Guide, we look at some practical ways for new migrants to find employment that matches their skill level, qualifications and work experience.
