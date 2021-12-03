Introducing SBS Learn English

Ease into the English language and Australian culture. We make learning English convenient, fun and practical. Don’t just learn a language, love language!

Hello, I’m Josipa, and like you, I’m still learning the English language.  

It’s not an easy language to learn, is it? It takes time, a lot of hard work and it still can be so confusing. 

In this podcast, we’ll make learning English easy, fun and practical. You’ll learn how to have conversations that help you live your life better. Plus, you’ll find out more about the Australian lifestyle and culture.

Have a go with SBS Learn English. Our first episodes are out in December 2021. Tap ‘follow’ wherever you get your podcasts

Learning English can change your life. It changed mine. Are you with me?



