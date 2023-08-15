The importance of having a will, particularly if you are a migrant
Experts say you are never too young to have a will and they advise updating it every few years. Source: Getty Images/GCShutter
Many Australians underestimate the importance of having a will, believing they are not wealthy or old enough to need it. But experts say you should start thinking about having one as soon as you become an adult. You can get legal help or use a Do-It-Yourself will kit, but there are certain things to keep in mind while preparing a will.
