17-year-old suspect of slain OFW in Kuwait, now under police custody

dmw one.jpg

Migrant Workers Secretary Susan Ople vows justice for slain OFW Jullebee Ranaza as she consoles the mother of the murdered victim. Credit: Department of Migrant Workers

Aside from an update on the death of OFW in Kuwait, here are the reports about the Filipino worker deployment ban in India and the human trafficking of Filipinos in Cambodia.

HIGHLIGHTS
  • The 17-year-old suspect in the killing of a 35-year-old Filipino domestic worker in Kuwait is the son of the victim’s employer.
  • Filipinos illegally recruited as crypto-scammers in Cambodia.
  • The Philippine government lifted the Overseas Filipino Workers' deployment ban in India.
  • The Philippine economy expands this 2022 according to Philippine Statistics Authority.
PAKINGGAN ANG PODCAST:
17 taong gulang na anak ng amo, pangunahing suspek sa pagpatay at pagsunog sa bangkay ng isang OFW sa Kuwait image

17-taong-gulang na suspek sa pagpatay at pagsunog sa bangkay ng isang OFW sa Kuwait, inaresto

SBS Filipino

27/01/202308:05
