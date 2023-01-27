17-year-old suspect of slain OFW in Kuwait, now under police custody

HIGHLIGHTS
- The 17-year-old suspect in the killing of a 35-year-old Filipino domestic worker in Kuwait is the son of the victim’s employer.
- Filipinos illegally recruited as crypto-scammers in Cambodia.
- The Philippine government lifted the Overseas Filipino Workers' deployment ban in India.
- The Philippine economy expands this 2022 according to Philippine Statistics Authority.
17-taong-gulang na suspek sa pagpatay at pagsunog sa bangkay ng isang OFW sa Kuwait, inaresto
SBS Filipino
27/01/202308:05