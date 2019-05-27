SBS Filipino

A "breakthrough" in Adani coal mine approval process

Protestors holding signage during the stop Adani Rally outside Parliament House in Canberra, Sunday May 5, 2019. (AAP Image/Rohan Thomson) NO ARCHIVING

Source: AAP

Published 27 May 2019 at 12:20pm, updated 27 May 2019 at 12:27pm
By Peggy Giakoumelos
Presented by Ronald Manila
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Deadlines have been set for approvals of two plans needed for the Adani coal mine in the Galilee Basin to go ahead.

Queensland's premier Annastacia Palaszczuk is hailing it a "breakthrough" - after lengthy delays made the project uncertain.

