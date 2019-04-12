SBS Filipino

A different kind of music

SBS Filipino

Markus Bulandus performed at the recently held 10th Melbourne Ukulele Festival 2019

Markus Bulandus is also interested in another kind of NOISE, a different kind of music Source: supplied by Markus Bulandus

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 13 April 2019 at 9:09am, updated 14 April 2019 at 10:09am
By Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Looking to listen to something different? Filipino artist Markus Bulandus was at the 10th Melbourne Ukulele Festival 2019 where he had the opportunity to play his original compositions. He also spoke about his other interest, NOISE music, an alternative to your everyday ballad, pop or rock music. Looking for something new or different? Listen in.

Published 13 April 2019 at 9:09am, updated 14 April 2019 at 10:09am
By Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Australian Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles

SBS News in Filipino, Saturday 7 January

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom