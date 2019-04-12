Markus Bulandus is also interested in another kind of NOISE, a different kind of music Source: supplied by Markus Bulandus
Published 13 April 2019 at 9:09am, updated 14 April 2019 at 10:09am
By Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Looking to listen to something different? Filipino artist Markus Bulandus was at the 10th Melbourne Ukulele Festival 2019 where he had the opportunity to play his original compositions. He also spoke about his other interest, NOISE music, an alternative to your everyday ballad, pop or rock music. Looking for something new or different? Listen in.
