A Labor believer, but no Abbott

As this report shows, no other Labor MP stood against Mr Albanese for the leadership.
Labor leadership contender and member for Grayndler Anthony Albanese speaks to the media in Sydney, Monday, May 27, 2019. Source: AAP
Published 28 May 2019 at 9:44am, updated 28 May 2019 at 9:51am
By Murray Silby
Presented by Ronald Manila
Source: SBS
Federal Labor's new leader Anthony Albanese says he'll be an opposition leader who holds the government to account, but won't seek out conflict.
