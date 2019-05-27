SBS Filipino

A Labor believer, but no Abbott

Labor leadership contender and member for Grayndler Anthony Albanese speaks to the media in Sydney, Monday, May 27, 2019.

Labor leadership contender and member for Grayndler Anthony Albanese speaks to the media in Sydney, Monday, May 27, 2019. Source: AAP

Published 28 May 2019 at 9:44am, updated 28 May 2019 at 9:51am
By Murray Silby
Presented by Ronald Manila
Federal Labor's new leader Anthony Albanese says he'll be an opposition leader who holds the government to account, but won't seek out conflict.

As this report shows, no other Labor MP stood against Mr Albanese for the leadership.

