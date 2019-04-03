SBS Filipino

A number of resorts in Siargao Island fail environmental compliance

Siargao Island

DENR expressed concern over environmental violations in Siargao Island Source: Wikimedia/ChaasPrime CC BY-SA 4.0

Published 3 April 2019 at 4:05pm, updated 4 April 2019 at 9:58am
By Allen Estabillo
The Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) has expressed its dismay over the numerous environmental compliance violations it has found over several resorts and business in Siargao Island.

