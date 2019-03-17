A partnership made in heaven? Live, work, play and study in Blacktown

Highlights
- “We have a university partner that understands the city Blacktown and they are enthusiastic to bring the four faculties”: Mayor Stephen Bali
- “ A great opportunity for the young to learn important areas that will help them to get quality jobs and improve their quality of lives": Bali
- The Council will look at the strengths of the University -- health sciences and allied field and teaching to cope with the massive population growth in the area
- The target is to allow people Live, work, play and study in Blacktown
- Initially, Blacktown is building 450 underground car parks, then ACU will invest in building infrastructure
- ”Over the next 12 months, we’ll be negotiating the work how exactly what is the university’s aspirations of how many students, size of the buildings, design, etc.
- The Council will engage the business chamber to ensure all the ancilliary services are supplied to benefit the whole Blacktown community.