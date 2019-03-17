A partnership made in heaven? Live, work, play and study in Blacktown

Highlights

“We have a university partner that understands the city Blacktown and they are enthusiastic to bring the four faculties”: Mayor Stephen Bali

“ A great opportunity for the young to learn important areas that will help them to get quality jobs and improve their quality of lives": Bali

The Council will look at the strengths of the University -- health sciences and allied field and teaching to cope with the massive population growth in the area

The target is to allow people Live, work, play and study in Blacktown

Initially, Blacktown is building 450 underground car parks, then ACU will invest in building infrastructure

”Over the next 12 months, we’ll be negotiating the work how exactly what is the university’s aspirations of how many students, size of the buildings, design, etc.