A partnership made in heaven? Live, work, play and study in Blacktown

Blacktown commercial centre

Source: Wikimedia

Published 17 March 2019 at 11:10am, updated 17 March 2019 at 11:32am
After months of searching for a university partner, Blacktown Council has finally chosen Australian Catholic University to establish a campus in the CBD. What does this mean to the Council? mayor Stephen Bali explains.

Highlights

  •   “We have a university partner that understands the city Blacktown and they are enthusiastic to bring the four faculties”: Mayor Stephen Bali
  •   “ A great opportunity for the young to  learn important areas that will help them to get quality jobs  and improve their quality of lives": Bali
  •    The Council will look  at  the strengths of the University --  health sciences and allied field and teaching to cope with the massive population growth in the area
  •   The target is to allow  people  Live, work, play and study in Blacktown
  •  Initially, Blacktown is building 450  underground car parks, then ACU will invest in building infrastructure
  • ”Over the next 12 months, we’ll be negotiating the work how exactly what is the university’s aspirations of how many students, size of the buildings, design, etc.
  •  The Council will engage the business chamber to ensure all the ancilliary services are supplied to benefit the whole Blacktown community.
