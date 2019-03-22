SBS Filipino

A successful Pinoy businessman pays it forward

Charlie Yao

It was the late Connie San Jose who helped Charlie Yao find employment that gave him the 'jumpstart' he needed. Source: Supplied by Charlie Yao

Published 22 March 2019 at 3:18pm, updated 22 March 2019 at 10:04pm
It was in the early 90s when Charlie Yao left a promising career and sold everything they owned in Manila to relocate in Melbourne, Victoria. The first few years proved to be difficult but it was his determination and a fellow Filipino's kindness that he was able to rebuild a life. He now co-owns a company that employs mostly Filipinos and he's paying it forward by creating opportunities for those who are willing to work hard.

