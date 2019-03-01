Accessible information for the Aged Care Sector

An elder was taught about internet security. Source: Getty Images
Published 1 March 2019 at 5:08pm, updated 1 March 2019 at 10:30pm
By Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Information and services in the aged care sector will be more accessible through an 18 month trial of ' Aged Care Systems Navigator'. In Victoria, the Housing for the Aged Action Group (HAAG) is one of the 31 organisations who are creating information hubs across the country. The trial aims to help those with limited resources and knowledge access services through personal contact with a trained staff. HAAG's Fiona York explains.
