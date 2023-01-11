ACT’s population becomes the fastest growing in states or territories in Australia due to migrants

Highlights
- Around 454,000 is current population of Australian Capital Territory and most the newcomers are migrants.
- In the recent festival to welcome 2023, crowd attendance was 120,000 demonstrating the growth.
- In regard to this, Philippine Embassy has always been in the service of the Filipinos in Australia as it continue to grow and the latest is the Overseas Voter Registration.
