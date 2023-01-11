SBS Filipino

ACT’s population becomes the fastest growing in states or territories in Australia due to migrants

Australian Capital Canberra

Published 11 January 2023 at 12:38pm
By Daniel Marc Delana
Australian Bureau of Statistics breaks down the population per state and territory in Australia and ACT topped the list of population growth last year.

Highlights
  • Around 454,000 is current population of Australian Capital Territory and most the newcomers are migrants.
  • In the recent festival to welcome 2023, crowd attendance was 120,000 demonstrating the growth.
  • In regard to this, Philippine Embassy has always been in the service of the Filipinos in Australia as it continue to grow and the latest is the Overseas Voter Registration.
LISTEN TO THE REPORT:
DANIEL REPORT image

11/01/202306:20
