Adelaide Fringe Festival 2019 starts this February

Adelaide Fringe Festival starts this February; Meat businesses in South Australia face tough condition in the market; A man dies after being hit by a train; Adelaide City Council will handle the bid to keep Torrens ‘pontoon’ in place; New iron ore port planned to be constructed in Port Augusta; and teenagers in South Australia, eligible for free vaccination of meningococcal B
Performers at the Adelaide Fringe Festival Source: AAP Image/ Morgan Sette
Published 7 February 2019 at 12:53pm
By Norma Hennessy
Source: SBS
Here are the summary of the latest news from South Australia by Norma Hennessy.
