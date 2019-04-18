SBS Filipino

Adelaide to house Satellite Systems

President of the University of South Australia David Lloyd, SA Premier Steven Marshall, Liberal candidate Jake Hall-Evans, Minister for Industry, Science and Technology Karen Andrews lead the launch

Published 18 April 2019 at 1:42pm, updated 18 April 2019 at 1:58pm
By Norma Hennessy
Available in other languages

The Federal Government has announced that Adelaide will be the home base of SmartSat Cooperative Centre, which will be used in the research of intelligent satellite systems, analytics and design.

In other South Australia news, police fined on the death of an employee in a walk-in freezer; An ISIS Adelaide woman sentenced to prison; Adelaide Hills hit by bushfire; Man smuggling live fish charged; Spitting on police now a crime

