SBS Filipino

Airbus to stop making super-jumbo A380

SBS Filipino

A Qantas Airbus A380 at Sydney Airport

A Qantas Airbus A380 at Sydney Airport Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 19 February 2019 at 11:23am, updated 19 February 2019 at 11:48am
By Peggy Giakoumelos
Presented by Cybelle Diones
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Barely a decade since the double-deck, 500-plus-seat aeroplane started carrying passengers, Airbus says it's abandoning production of the A380 due to a decline in sales.

Published 19 February 2019 at 11:23am, updated 19 February 2019 at 11:48am
By Peggy Giakoumelos
Presented by Cybelle Diones
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

SBS News in Filipino, Saturday 7 January

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom