Alex Eala advances to AO doubles semis, fails to secure singles win

The 4 th seed Eala and Nugroho defeated 7 th seed French pair Drouguet and Janicijevic, 7-6, 7-2, 6-2 to reach the last four of the season-opening grand slam.





The duo will face top seeds 2019 US Open doubles champ Kamilla Bartonbe of Latvia and Linda Fruhvirtova of Czech Republic.





Meanwhile, the 14-year-old tennis star failed to secure a singles win against Wong Hong Yi Cody of Hong Kong, 6-1,6-3.





Wong had the upper hand with 7 of 13 breakpoints while Eala only scored 3 of 12 in yesterday's game.





The Rafa Nadal Academy scholar still recorded her best singles finish in a junior grand slam by reaching the 3rd round.











