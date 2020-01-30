SBS Filipino

Alex Eala advances to AO doubles semis, fails to secure singles win

junior tennis, Australian Open 2020, AO 2020, Alex Eala

Indonesia’s Priska Nugroho (left) and Philippines' Alex Eala (right) win their first doubles in the 2020 Australian Open Juniors tournament. Source: Alex Eala and Priska Nugroho via Facebook

Published 30 January 2020 at 11:21am, updated 31 January 2020 at 9:16am
By Claudette Centeno-Calixto
Available in other languages

Alex Eala and Indonesian partner Priska Nugroho proceeds to the semi-finals of the Australian Open Juniors doubles competition.

The 4th seed Eala and Nugroho defeated 7th seed French pair Drouguet and Janicijevic, 7-6, 7-2, 6-2 to reach the last four of the season-opening grand slam.

The duo will face top seeds 2019 US Open doubles champ Kamilla Bartonbe of Latvia and Linda Fruhvirtova of Czech Republic.

Meanwhile, the 14-year-old tennis star failed to secure a singles win against Wong Hong Yi Cody of Hong Kong, 6-1,6-3.

Wong had the upper hand with 7 of 13 breakpoints while Eala only scored 3 of 12 in yesterday's game.

The Rafa Nadal Academy scholar still recorded her best singles finish in a junior grand slam by reaching the 3rd round.

 

