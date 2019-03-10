SBS Filipino

Alpas: Destressing through arts

The Mayon Volcano is one of the inspirations for Filipino scholar and artist Maria Angelica Reyes' anti-stress colouring book Source: Andel Reyes Facebook

Published 10 March 2019 at 1:01pm, updated 5 May 2019 at 11:44am
By Annalyn Violata
Travel, meditation, exercise, play sports, binge eating or movie marathon - are some of the ways to destress. But how do you turn your stress into something artsy and culturally enhancing?

Filipino scholar and artist Maria Angelica "Andel" Reyes started sketching Philippine iconic landmarks and eventually made it into a destressing colouring book. 

The 24-page book called Alpas (a Filipino word literally mean freeing oneself from something) aims to give an option - a colouring book - for those looking to destress while also promoting several of the known Philippine tourist destinations.

 
One of the pgaes of the anti-stress colouring book features the Mayon Volcano (Andel Reyes) Source: Andel Reyes


