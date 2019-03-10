Alpas: Destressing through arts

Available in other languages

Available in other languages

Filipino scholar and artist Maria Angelica "Andel" Reyes started sketching Philippine iconic landmarks and eventually made it into a destressing colouring book.





The 24-page book called Alpas (a Filipino word literally mean freeing oneself from something) aims to give an option - a colouring book - for those looking to destress while also promoting several of the known Philippine tourist destinations.





One of the pgaes of the anti-stress colouring book features the Mayon Volcano (Andel Reyes) Source: Andel Reyes









