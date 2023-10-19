‘Annual, Personal, Parental’: Learn about the types of leave in Australia and their differences

LEAVE.png

Some of the leave types in Australia include annual, personal, long service and parental. Credit: Pexels / Ron Lach / Vanessa Loring

In this episode of ‘Trabaho, Visa, atbp.', Employment Lawyer Charlie Bulos explains the common leave types in Australia.

Key Points
  • Some of the leave types in Australia include annual, personal, long service and parental.
  • The Employment Lawyer highlights differences in terminology used in Australia and the Philippines.
  • One term used in the Philippines, ‘vacation leave,' can be likened to ‘annual leave' in Australia, although there are some differences.
'Trabaho, Visa, atbp.' is a podcast series that features issues and information about migration to Australia every Thursday on SBS Filipino.

In an interview, Employment Lawyer Charlie Bulos discussed the importance of understanding the meaning and differences of main types of leaves such as annual, personal, long service and parental.
charlie bulos.jpg
Employment Law expert Charlie Bulos
PAKINGGAN ANG PODCAST:
leaves bulos image

‘Annual, Personal, Parental’: Alamin ang mga uri ng leave sa Australia at ano ang pagkakaiba ng mga ito

SBS Filipino

19/10/202307:32
