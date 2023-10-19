‘Annual, Personal, Parental’: Learn about the types of leave in Australia and their differences

Key Points Some of the leave types in Australia include annual, personal, long service and parental.

The Employment Lawyer highlights differences in terminology used in Australia and the Philippines.

One term used in the Philippines, ‘vacation leave,' can be likened to ‘annual leave' in Australia, although there are some differences.

'Trabaho, Visa, atbp.' is a podcast series that features issues and information about migration to Australia every Thursday on SBS Filipino.





In an interview, Employment Lawyer Charlie Bulos discussed the importance of understanding the meaning and differences of main types of leaves such as annual, personal, long service and parental.



Employment Law expert Charlie Bulos