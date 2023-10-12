'Casual, Permanent, Contract': Learn about the types of employment in Australia and their differences

WORK EMPLOYMENT TERMS.jpg

In this episode of ‘Trabaho, Visa, atbp.', Employment Lawyer Charlie Bulos explains the common employment types in Australia. Credit: Pexels / Tim Douglas / Mikhaeil Nilov / Cottonbro Studios

In this episode of ‘Trabaho, Visa, atbp.', Employment Lawyer Charlie Bulos explains the common employment types in Australia.

Key Points
  • Some of the employment types in Australia include permanent full-time, permanent part-time, casual, and contract.
  • The Employment Lawyer highlights differences in terminology used in Australia and the Philippines.
  • One term used in the Philippines, 'regular,' can be likened to 'permanent' in Australia, although there are some differences.
'Trabaho, Visa, atbp.' is a podcast series that features issues and information about migration to Australia every Thursday on SBS Filipino.

In an interview, Employment Lawyer Charlie Bulos discussed the importance of understanding the meaning and differences of main types of employment such as permanent full-time, permanent part-time, casual and contract.
charlie bulos.jpg
Employment Law expert Charlie Bulos
PAKINGGAN ANG PODCAST:
employment jargons image

‘Casual, Permanent, Contract’: Alamin ang mga uri ng employment sa Australia at pagkakaiba nito

SBS Filipino

12/10/202310:22
Disclaimer: This article is for general information only. For specific advice, people are urged to coordinate with their respective government offices or contact a trustworthy solicitor in Australia.
