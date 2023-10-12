'Casual, Permanent, Contract': Learn about the types of employment in Australia and their differences

Key Points Some of the employment types in Australia include permanent full-time, permanent part-time, casual, and contract.

The Employment Lawyer highlights differences in terminology used in Australia and the Philippines.

One term used in the Philippines, 'regular,' can be likened to 'permanent' in Australia, although there are some differences.

In an interview, Employment Lawyer Charlie Bulos discussed the importance of understanding the meaning and differences of main types of employment such as permanent full-time, permanent part-time, casual and contract.



Employment Law expert Charlie Bulos

