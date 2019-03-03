SBS Filipino

Are superfoods good for you?

Published 4 March 2019 at 9:50am, updated 4 March 2019 at 1:28pm
By Amy Chien-Yu Wang
Presented by Louie Tolentino
You may have heard of superfoods like kale or turmeric lattes that are meant to boost your health. Nutritionists suggest that when it comes to healthy ageing we need to have a balanced diet. So, does eating superfoods keep us more active than other foods?

