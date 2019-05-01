SBS Filipino

Athletes from Mindanao break records at the 2019 Palarong Pambansa

SBS Filipino

2019 Palarong Pambansa

Young athletes take their oath of sportsmanship and amateurism during the opening ceremony of the 2019 Palarong Pambansa led by President Duterte Source: JOEY DALUMPINES/PRESIDENTIAL PHOTO/ Presidential Communications Operations Office (PCOO)

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 1 May 2019 at 2:08pm, updated 2 May 2019 at 10:45am
By Allen Estabillo
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Two emerging athletes from northern Mindanao and Soccsksargen have set new records in athletics in the ongoing 2019 Palarong Pambansa in Davao City.

Published 1 May 2019 at 2:08pm, updated 2 May 2019 at 10:45am
By Allen Estabillo
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Australian Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles

SBS News in Filipino, Saturday 7 January

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom