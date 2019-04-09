SBS Filipino

Attempts to combat child marriage in other countries

SBS Filipino

Yekaba studying

Source: SBS

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 9 April 2019 at 12:03pm, updated 9 April 2019 at 2:31pm
By Omar Dabbagh
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

The problem of child marriage is still prevalent around the world even in countries making major progress to improve women’s rights.

Published 9 April 2019 at 12:03pm, updated 9 April 2019 at 2:31pm
By Omar Dabbagh
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
One such country is Ethiopia, home to 15 million child brides.

SBS travelled there and discovered why it's an issue that's persisting in the face of so many positive change.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

Australian Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles

SBS News in Filipino, Saturday 7 January

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom