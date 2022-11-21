SBS Filipino

Australia and the Philippines’ bilateral meeting focuses on agriculture, energy and climate change

albo marcos.jpg

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Junior and the Australian Prime Minister hold a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the 29th Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Leaders' Meeting in Bangkok, Thailand. Credit: Philippines Office of the Press Secretary

Published 21 November 2022 at 1:01pm
By TJ Correa
Source: SBS
Philippine President Ferdinand Bongbong Marcos Junior and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese met in the sidelines of 29th Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Leaders' Meeting Bangkok, Thailand.

Highlights
  • President Marcos Junior and Prime Minister Albanese both acknowledge people-to-people relations and economic support between two countries.
  • Both leaders pledge to boost cooperation between Australia and the Philippines in terms of agriculture, energy and climate change.
  • In the said bilateral meeting, Marcos also asked Albanese about the AUKUS deal and what role can the Philippines partake.
LISTEN TO THE PODCAST:
Philippines and Australia's bilateral meeting image

Australia and the Philippines’ bilateral meeting focuses on agriculture, energy and climate change

21/11/202202:30
