Highlights
- President Marcos Junior and Prime Minister Albanese both acknowledge people-to-people relations and economic support between two countries.
- Both leaders pledge to boost cooperation between Australia and the Philippines in terms of agriculture, energy and climate change.
- In the said bilateral meeting, Marcos also asked Albanese about the AUKUS deal and what role can the Philippines partake.
Australia and the Philippines’ bilateral meeting focuses on agriculture, energy and climate change
SBS Filipino
21/11/202202:30