Australia, Indonesia sign landmark free trade deal

Australia Minister of Trade, Tourism and Investment Simon Birmingham and Indonesia Minister of Trade Enggartiasto Lukita shake hands

Australia Minister Simon Birminghamand Indonesia Enggartiasto Lukita, right , Indonesia-Australia Cepa signing ceremony and Business forum in Jakarta Source: AP Photo/Achmad Ibrahim

Published 5 March 2019 at 7:43am, updated 15 August 2022 at 4:19pm
By Peggy Giakoumelos, Pablo Vinales
Presented by Ronald Manila
Available in other languages

Australia and Indonesia have signed a landmark free trade deal which has been hailed as sending a timely signal to the world about the importance of free trade.

The Indonesian and Australian trade ministers signed the agreement in Jakarta which must be ratified by parliament before going ahead.

