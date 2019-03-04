Australia, Indonesia sign landmark free trade deal

The Indonesian and Australian trade ministers signed the agreement in Jakarta which must be ratified by parliament before going ahead.
Australia Minister Simon Birminghamand Indonesia Enggartiasto Lukita, right , Indonesia-Australia Cepa signing ceremony and Business forum in Jakarta Source: AP Photo/Achmad Ibrahim
Published 5 March 2019 at 7:43am, updated 15 August 2022 at 4:19pm
By Peggy Giakoumelos, Pablo Vinales
Presented by Ronald Manila
Source: SBS
Australia and Indonesia have signed a landmark free trade deal which has been hailed as sending a timely signal to the world about the importance of free trade.
