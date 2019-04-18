Australia pledges AUD$8 million to address online child abuse in the Philippines

The Australian Embassy in the Philippines has launched a partnership with the Australian Federal Police (AFP), United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF), and two NGOs-Save The Children Philippines and The Asia Foundation to help build a safer online environment for children.





“Addressing online sexual exploitation and abuse of children is a global concern. SaferKidsPH reinforces [the Australian Government’s] commitment to support the Philippines’ efforts to address this complex form of human trafficking.”





“SaferKidsPH will also work with the private sector and the community to develop the best solutions for a safer online environment for every Filipino child,” says Ambassador Steven Robinson AO, Australian Ambassador to the Philippines.





Save The Children Philippines new report suggests that 29 per cent of Filipino youths are victims of cyberviolence, including sexual abuse.





Atty Alberto Muyot, CEO of Save The Children Philippines says three per cent of these children said they used to send their naked pictures to online clients.





“Children especially those in deprived situations are at risk of falling prey to online sexual exploitation. We need to increase public vigilance to prevent and reduce incidents of OSEC by strengthening child protection systems at the local level,” says Mr Muyot.





UNICEF Representative Julia Rees says the survey results are alarming and she is suggesting that it requires immediate attention.





“Filipino children have a massive presence online. One in three Internet users is a child.”





“While the Government has been trying to respond to the demand, breadth, scope, and agility of the technology — not to mention the extreme accessibility of digital platforms — there must be more than we can do together to protect our children,” says Ms Rees.





The Consortium will support the Philippine government’s national plans, including the National Response Plan to Address Online Sexual Abuse and Exploitation of Children led by the DSWD Inter-Agency Council Against Child Pornography, and the Philippine Plan of Action to End Violence Against Children led by the Council for the Welfare of Children.





Partner NGO, The Asia Foundation has expressed its support by strengthening judicial action or the judicial response to the problem of child sexual abuse and exploitation online.





Australia has assisted in the creation of the Philippine Internet Crime Center, in coordination with the Philippine National Police and British partners to support its efforts to combat online crimes.





