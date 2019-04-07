Australia to levy hefty penalties on social media over violent posts

A sign at the Facebook headquarters in Menlo Park, California Source: AAP
Published 7 April 2019 at 12:37pm, updated 7 April 2019 at 12:45pm
By Allan Lee
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
The Australian Government has moved to take action against social media companies who allow violent posts to appear online. The new law comes on the same day ((Thu Apr 4)) that New Zealand police charged the man accused of the Christchurch Mosque shootings with 50 charges of murder and 39 of attempted murder.
