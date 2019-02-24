SBS Filipino

Australian coal banned in China?

SBS Filipino

A bucket grab unloads coal at Port of Rizhao east of China

A bucket grab unloads coal at Port of Rizhao east of China Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 25 February 2019 at 7:27am, updated 25 February 2019 at 10:33am
By Abbie O'Brien
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

The Federal Government has moved to calm concerns of a rift with China after reports of a ban on Australian coal imports at a key port in the country's north.

Published 25 February 2019 at 7:27am, updated 25 February 2019 at 10:33am
By Abbie O'Brien
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

SBS News in Filipino, Saturday 7 January

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom