Australian Greens fight for seat in parliament

The Australian Greens is pushing on renewable energy, public housing, education, support on immigration in regional Australia and the prevention of the controversial Adani mining in Queensland.
(L-R) Phil Bradley and Charles Jago of the Australian Greens at the SBS election exchange Source: SBS
Although it is still unclear whether they will acquire a seat in the lower council of New South Wales or even in the Western Sydney where they have many supporters, the Australian Greens says they will not back down and will continue to fight for a seat in parliament.
