Australian reaction to Sri Lankan terror attack

People read a newspaper the day after multiple blasts killed hundreds in Colombo, Sri Lanka, 22 April 2019 Source: AAP

Published 23 April 2019 at 11:16am, updated 15 August 2022 at 3:51pm
By Abby Dinham, Bethan Smoleniec
Presented by Ronald Manila
Source: SBS
Sri Lankan Australians have gathered in Melbourne in a vigil for those killed in the home country.

Holding signs protesting violence and calling for peace in Sri Lanka, the crowd gathered on the footsteps of Melbourne Federation Square.

