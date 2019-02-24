SBS Filipino

Australian teacher makes top 10 striving for million-dollar Global Teacher Prize

Yasodai Selvakumaran

Yasodai Selvakumaran, education Source: SBS

Published 25 February 2019 at 7:43am, updated 15 August 2022 at 4:17pm
By Natarsha Kallios, Claudia Farhart
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
A teacher at Rooty Hill High School in Sydney's west has been named a finalist for a one million-dollar international teaching prize. Sri Lankan-born Yasodai Selvakumaran has made it to a shortlist of 10 teachers chosen from a pool of 10,000 nominees from 179 countries.

