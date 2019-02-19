SBS Filipino

Australia's 'best and brightest' offered bursary to become teachers

Children in town of Dixon Creek Primary School in Melbourne

Children in town of Dixon Creek Primary School in Melbourne

Published 19 February 2019
A Labor federal government would offer Australia's best and brightest tax-free bursaries of $40,000 to become teachers.

Deputy Opposition leader Tanya Plibersek announced the plan on Monday saying a career in teaching should be the first choice for high achievers rather than a fallback option.

