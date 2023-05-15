Australia's invisible workforce: The crucial role of volunteers in supporting our nation

Key Points Over two-thirds (69%) of volunteers are now back in person as change makers in their organisations.

More than five million people volunteer in Australia through an organisation every year.

For volunteers like Hope Dolino and Ria Alcedo, among the reasons why they volunteer include acquiring local experience and personal satisfaction.

A new report from Volunteering Australia, the peak body for volunteering in Australia, features the latest volunteering data that reveals key insights into the motivations and types of volunteering undertaken in Australia.





Volunteering Australia CEO Mark Pearce shares the data which reveals that for almost three-quarters (72%) of volunteers, personal satisfaction, and the desire to do something worthwhile are primary motivations.





Helping others and the community is also a significant motivator, with 61% of volunteers indicating this as a driving factor.





Mr Pearce reiterated the important role volunteers play as Australia faced an array of challenges over the years, from natural disasters to the ongoing cost-of-living crises.





Ria Alcedo from New South Wales started volunteering as a student along with other classmates and friends, they volunteer weekly to help prepare food for homeless people in central Sydney.

