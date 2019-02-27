SBS Filipino

Bangsamoro Transition Authority: Stand against corruption and nepotism

SBS Filipino

at the Malacanang Palace

oath-taking ceremony for the creation of the Bangsamoro Transition Authority or BTA at the Presidential Palace in Manila, Philippines Friday, Feb. 22, Source: AAP Image/ AP Photo/Bullit Marquez

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 27 February 2019 at 4:11pm, updated 27 February 2019 at 7:18pm
By Allen Estabillo
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Officials of the newly-activated Bangsamoro Transition Authority (BTA) urged the Bangsamoro people to make the fight against corruption, nepotism and other problems confronting the government as their next 'Jihad or Holy War'.

Published 27 February 2019 at 4:11pm, updated 27 February 2019 at 7:18pm
By Allen Estabillo
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

SBS News in Filipino, Saturday 7 January

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom