Bangsamoro Transition Authority: Stand against corruption and nepotism

oath-taking ceremony for the creation of the Bangsamoro Transition Authority or BTA at the Presidential Palace in Manila, Philippines Friday, Feb. 22, Source: AAP Image/ AP Photo/Bullit Marquez
Published 27 February 2019 at 4:11pm, updated 27 February 2019 at 7:18pm
By Allen Estabillo
Source: SBS
Officials of the newly-activated Bangsamoro Transition Authority (BTA) urged the Bangsamoro people to make the fight against corruption, nepotism and other problems confronting the government as their next 'Jihad or Holy War'.
